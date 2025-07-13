Bryan Rotarians Mark A Quarter-Century Of Reading To Kids

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CONNECTING WITH KIDS … For the past twenty-five years, members of the Bryan Rotary Club have read to the students in the Bryan City and St. Patrick schools. In 2000, Steve Miller was instrumental in starting the Rotary Readers program. Readers work with whole class groups and one-on-one. This program has been very impactful and valuable to the students allowing new connections with adults. Since the beginning, 74 Rotarians have been a part of the program, some for many consecutive years.