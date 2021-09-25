Bryan Rotary Club Announces Annual Fundraising Event

The Bryan Rotary Club is excited to announce their 30th Annual Fundraising Auction & Casino Night at the Bryan Eagles, Bryan Ohio- taking place on October 23, 2021.

Doors will open at 5 pm, games, live music and silent auction from 5:30pm to 8:00pm with the evening concluding with a Live Auction at 8pm.

Items up for bid are a Disney timeshare, Fishing Charter trip and Whiskey Package…to name a few.

Come test your luck at this fun night of gambling. Guests will enjoy an open bar and food catered by Sweetwater Chop House.

Casino games will include Texas Hold’em, Black Jack, The Money Wheel, Slot machines and more. Guests gamble for the opportunity to win prizes.

“We are excited to bring a casino night to Bryan. This unique event will be exceedingly enjoyable for everyone but more importantly it will allow our organization to raise funds to continue to provide support for many programs and projects within our community and internationally.”

“We support a number of local non-profits and community arts including Williams County Habitat for Humanity, Four County Career Center, and Williams County United Way.”

The 30th Annual Fundraising Auction & Casino night will be held at the Bryan Eagles, Maple Street entrance and will feature live music from Beasley, Maynard & Pollick. All proceeds are tax-deductible.

Tickets are $50 each and limited to the first 200 sold. Tickets can be purchased from a Bryan Rotarian or at Kora Brew House and Wine Bar. Questions about the event? Contact Jacob Willey at 567-694-9431.