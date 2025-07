(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NEW OFFICERS … The Bryan Rotary Club installed new officers for the coming year. Damian Dorsten accepted the gavel as the new president. Cheryl Andres was honored for her service as outgoing president. Other officers are Craig Grieser, secretary and Rick Kuhman, treasurer. Pictured are Rotarian officers, Damian Dorsten, Rick Kuhman, Cheryl Andres.