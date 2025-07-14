Michael Merillat (1958 – 2025)

(1976 Graduate Of Gorham-Fayette High School)

MONTPELIER, OH—Michael Jay Merillat, age 67, of Montpelier, formerly of Fayette, died early Saturday morning, July 12, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN, following several recent health complications.

He was born May 5, 1958, in Wauseon, the youngest of three sons from the union of the late Merrill and Bonita (Stantz) Merillat.

Mike was a 1976 graduate of Gorham-Fayette High School. He then proudly enlisted in the United States Army, and served his country for three years at Fort Brag followed by three years on the Army Reserves.

Returning to civilian life, Mike drove truck for his brother Randy, worked at Sauders Woodworking, and lastly worked for the Steel Plant (now Ecolab) in Delta for over 20 years.

In 2007, Mike relocated to rural Montpelier, and married the true love of his life, Karen Sue (Beavers) Brown on December 21, 2016. They enjoyed a marriage full of laughter, could finish each other’s sentences, and Mike notably told Karen she was beautiful each morning.

A lover of music, Mike was a skilled guitar player. He enjoyed the outdoors, and often spent free time hunting, fishing, and crafting beautiful hunting bows. He had a lifelong adoration for motorcycles and guns, and had extensive collections of both throughout the years.

He could cook delicious authentic meals like a chef, but also enjoyed going out to eat at various local restaurants. In recent years, he and Karen made frequent trips to Battle Creek to try their luck at Firekeepers Casino.

Mike’s greatest passions in life were his son and his wife. His kind-hearted nature provided a loving and nurturing foundation for his entire family, and he always selflessly put others before himself.

He doted on his grandchildren, and was ever-ready with candy for them in his pocket. His presence will be sorely missed.

Surviving is his wife, Karen; his son, Bradley (Amy) Merillat of Archbold; three step-children whom he adored, Tasha (Jaret) Grove of Edon, Jaramie (Kayla) Harness of Nettle Lake, and Cherish Brown (Mansoor Alneyadi) of Edon; a brother, Darrell Merillat of Wauseon; sister-in-law, Penny (Dan) Creighton of Fayette; and eleven grandchildren, Katherine, William, Elias, Jayden, Jaycea, Jaron, Jayahna, Noah, Chance, Zahlia, and Dexter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Merillat; and a granddaughter, Daphne Hannaford.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Andy Reynard will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, with military honors performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions in honor of Mike can be made to benefit The Cure Starts Now. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com.

Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.