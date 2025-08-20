Bryan Rotary Club Visits Nocking Point Outfitters

ROAD TRIP … The Bryan Rotary Club went on the road to Nocking Point Outfitters on Williams County Road 17. Josh Kimpel, owner of the gun, ammo and archery store was the featured speaker. Lunch was served in the indoor 3D and archery range. Kimpel, archery coach of the very successful Fairview High School archery team, has helped encourage and develop archery in other area schools starting with fourth graders. Many students come to Nocking Point for practice and instruction. The facility is also available for company and birthday parties. Kimpel demonstrated the skill involved with archery and invited Rotarians give it try. Nocking Points Outfitters is expanding with guns and ammo merchandise with a hunting simulator. Pictured above are Cheryl Andres, Speaker Josh Kimpel, Misty King, Edwina Hatzaetos