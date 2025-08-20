Evergreen FFA Assists With Truland Ag Day

PRESS RELEASE – On July 25th, members of the Evergreen FFA attended Truland Ag Day in Archbold, Ohio. At the event, chapters from Fulton and Williams County conducted a variety of different activities including crafts, outdoor games, and equipment for the kids to view.

The chapter had three members attend this event and they were asked to assist with the tractor craft which was made out of popsicle sticks.

The kids were able to make tractors with the guidance from the FFA members. The chapter would like to thank Truland Equipment for inviting the FFA chapter to participate in the day’s festivities!