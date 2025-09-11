Bryan Rotary Gets The Buzz On Beekeeping From Local Expert

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SWEET SCIENCE … David Lamore, a Senior Scientist, spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club about his hobby, beekeeping. He was raised in Illinois and his father was also a bee keeper. Bee keeping is the process of managing honey bee colonies in hives to harvest bee products like honey and beeswax. Colonies are typically in wooden boxes that provide a safe and controlled environment for the bees to live, raise their young and store honey. The queen is larger in size, different in color and can lay 1,000-2,000 eggs per day. It takes 14-21 days for eggs to mature to adult bees and typically live about 40 days. Honey can come from flowers, corn pollen and soy pollen. Lamore is often called to contain and collect swarms of bees wearing protective equipment. Rotary members were given bottles of honey that were harvested by Lamore. Shown above are Damian Dorsten, David Lamore, Bill Martin.