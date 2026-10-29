Bryan Rotary Hears About Mentoring Local Youth

MENTORING TALK … Speaker: Micheal Wortkoetter, Rotarian Steve Rieman. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Micheal Wortkoetter, Program Director of Mentors For Williams County, spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club. Mentors For Williams County was formed in 2020 and reorganized in 2026 to build better futures through meaningful mentorship.

Their Vision is to create a community where every child is given the support to lead a successful life. Their Mission is to provide Williams County youth with positive mentors who demonstrate and encourage healthy lifestyle choices to prepare them for the future.

Mentors For Williams County work with the county high schools to meet the needs of kids whose needs aren’t being met. The organization is always looking for mentors to volunteer their time. If a prospective volunteer successfully passes a background check and interview, the new mentor receives training and makes a 12-month commitment to give one hour every other week for one-on-one mentoring. Giving healthy, consistent caring shows significant increase in positive behavior in youth. It is investing in the next generation.

Submitted by Georgetta Hartman Kuhman

— Information Provided

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