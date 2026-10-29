Williams County YMCA To Host Turkey Trot On Thanksgiving Day

TURKEY TROT FLYER … PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Williams County Family YMCA will hold its Turkey Trot 5K and Gobble Wobble Kids 1K on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, in Bryan.

The Kids 1K starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K at 8 a.m. at the YMCA. Registration is at the YMCA front desk or at runsignup.com/turkey-trot, and participants receive a shirt only if they register by Nov. 12.

The race benefits the YMCA’s 2026 annual campaign, which has several community initiatives: the LiveStrong cancer survivor program; open doors with membership available to anyone (the YMCA gave $35,000 in scholarship funds in 2025); youth services (Ninja Zone equipment funds were raised through Rotary and the community in 2025); building repairs (a flat roof replaced in 2025, a parking lot project in the works); new equipment and a family-friendly workout space with extended hours; and the Y360 app for all of Williams County, started with Parkview in 2025, with a rewards program and local challenges planned for 2026.

— Information Provided

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