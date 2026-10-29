Evergreen FFA Earns Two-Star Chapter Rating At 99th National Convention

NATIONAL CONVENTION … (Left to Right) Lily Wirick, Molly Elvey, Jaylin Prayter, Brooklyn Wohlgamuth, Jay Ricard, Martin Patek, Bella Griffith, Bella Cromly, Bella Henricks, Lexi Johnson, and Adleigh Bettinger attended the 99th National FFA Convention and Expo. PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

AMERICAN DEGREES … (Left to Right) Evergreen FFA graduates Jessica Campbell, Alex Fritsch, and Taylor Johnson received their American degree.

TWO-STAR CHAPTER … Members were excited to receive the two-star chapter national award.

Evergreen FFA attended the 99th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana October 21 to the 24. Evergreen FFA members attended the national convention alongside 70,000 other FFA members and guests from across the United States.

On the way to Indianapolis, the Evergreen FFA members took their first stop at Buc-ee’s near Dayton, Ohio. From there they traveled to the first general session of the convention. They ended their first night going to Topgolf and enjoying some friendly competition.

During the second day, members attended the second general session of convention where the chapter was recognized as a two-star chapter, which is the second highest ranking in the National FFA Organization for chapters. This accomplishment has not been achieved by Evergreen FFA for over 25 years. Later that evening, the chapter traveled to the Ohio FFA Buckeye Bash at Kelsay Farms near Whiteland, Indiana. There were FFA chapters from all across Ohio with over 1,000 members in attendance. Members seized the opportunity to meet fellow members from other FFA chapters.

Friday morning was started by the National FFA Service Program. Members cut down weeds in a beautiful park near Indianapolis. Later in the afternoon, members had the opportunity to tour Newfields Gardens and Greenhouses, Not just Popcorn, and Umbarger Show Feeds. The members learned a lot about these businesses and what it takes to be able to own your own business.

On Saturday morning, the Evergreen FFA chapter attended their last session where graduated FFA members Jessica Campbell, Alex Fritsch, and Taylor Johnson received their American Degree. This is a huge honor and takes many years to be able to receive this award. This degree is earned by less than one percent of the one million FFA members. Evergreen FFA would like to thank Bracy Bison LLC for sponsoring travel jackets for its FFA members and Cathleen Elvey for chaperoning the trip.

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