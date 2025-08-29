Bryan Rotary Hears From WQCT’s Jim Funderburg On Media & Truth

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Bryan Rotary Club recently gathered in the Rotary Pavillion for their weekly meeting. The featured speaker was Jim Funderburg, “Lord of the Funderdome” and voice of Q 96.5. Funderburg received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Ohio University and began his career at an AM station in northern Alabama. While in the south, he encountered and reported on racial situations with the KKK. Other stops included a radio station in the Dayton area before coming to Bryan with Time Warner. Funderburg currently broadcasts 9am-1pm Monday – Friday on WQCT radio. He also is owner of FJ Productions and does play by play sports. His latest venture is developing a Pod Cast with local personalities, investigating the news, what is truth, and how it affects the local perspective. Pictured is Cheryl Andres, Jim Funderburg, Damian Dorsten.