Edward “Steve” Stevens (1937 – 2025)

(Liberty Center Resident)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and Papa.

Edward “Steve” Stevens, 87, of Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 25, 2025 peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Steve was born on December 10, 1937, in Jacksonville, Florida and later attended Thomas Jefferson High School.

In October 1961, he enlisted in the United States Army, a year later meeting the love of his life “Ronnie”, while stationed in Virginia Beach.

They were married on August 10, 1963 and eventually planted roots in Ohio. Together they raised a beautiful family and created a life full of laughter, hard work, and cherished memories.

In 1965, Steve joined the Ohio Carpenters Union, beginning a lifelong career, retiring from Arco Inc. in 2000. He became a well-respected foreman and project manager, admired for his leadership, skill, and integrity.

A true jack of all trades, Steve could fix just about anything. He exemplified what it meant to be a man – hardworking, dependable, and guided by honor.

He was a man of his word, always willing to help anyone in need, and never happier than when he was working. Outside of carpentry, his true passions were hunting, fishing, and splitting wood to keep his family warm through the winter.

Above all, Steve’s greatest pride was his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose steady presence and quiet strength touched all who knew him. His love was steadfast, his character unwavering, and his legacy—one for the books!

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rhonda (Lenskey) Stevens; sons Edward Bryan (Darlene), Keith (Pam), and Scott (Andrea) Stevens; daughter Lisa (Kevin) McCready; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his loyal dog, JoJo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nunan and Lema (Yarbrough) Stevens; siblings Nunan Jr., Lettie, Marguerite, and an infant sister; several beloved grandbabies and great-grandbabies; and his best friend, Boyce Cross.

A special thank you goes to his granddaughter, Brittany, whose unwavering love and devotion made his final journey peaceful.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 2nd from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil Service will begin at 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 3rd at 11:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Services will conclude with Military Honors outside the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Parkway, Suite 206 Toledo, Ohio 43606.