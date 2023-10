Bryan @ Stryker Varsity Volleyball

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.

Stryker 3 Bryan 0

STRYKER – Abby Oberlin turned in 17 digs and 12 kills with Adysen Andres dropping 13 assists to guide the Lady Panthers past Bryan.

Clare Stever chalked up 27 digs for Bryan and Kenzie Wirth added 12 assists.

Stryker d. Bryan 25-12, 25-19, 25-10

Bryan (5-16) – Clare Stever: 27 digs; Ella Vansteenkiste: 8 kills; Kenzie Wirth: 12 assists

Stryker (10-10) – Emma Fulk: 27/28 hitting, 12 kills, 9 digs; Abby Oberlin: 28/31 hitting, 12 kills, 17 digs; Adysen Andres: 13 assists

Junior Varsity: Stryker, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15