Bryan @ Wauseon Boys Varsity Basketball

Wauseon 66 Bryan 42

WAUSEON – Tyson Rodriguez buried five triples and poured in 23 points as Wauseon (15-7, 6-1 NWOAL) clinched their 19th NWOAL championship after a 66-42 win over Bryan and Patrick Henry’s loss at Archbold.

Jude Armstrong had seven buckets and a free throw for 15 points NS Elijah McLeod added 11. Evan Cox led the Bears (5-17, 0-7) with 16, 13 in the first half.

BRYAN (42) – Langenderfer 6; Kennedy 0; Cox 16; Pelz 0; Watson 9; Koenig 2; Welling 0; Dunn 2; Jaessing 0; Herold 6; Dominique 2; Bassett 0; Totals: 14-2-8 – 42

WAUSEON (66) – Leatherman 9; Rodriguez 23; Armstrong 15; McLeod 11; Borton 0; Vajen 0; Hines 6; Keefer 0; Parsons 0; Patterson 2; Totals: 22-6-4 – 66

BRYAN 13 10 12 7 – 42

WAUSEON 17 14 19 16 – 66

JUNIOR VARSITY: Wauseon, 54-27

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.