Area Teams @ Division II Boys Bowling Sectionals

By: Nate Calvin

NAPOLEON – On the boys’ side, Wauseon missed out on districts by one spot by placing fourth with 3,769 pins paced by Ryan Marks who rolled a 617 to qualify as an individual.

Delta was the next area school, taking the 7th spot topped by Brody Waugh’s 666 to advance to districts.

Bryan took 8th led by a 552 from Isaac Stoy, Swanton finished 10th as Conner Williams fired a 579, and Evergreen rounded things out in 11th as Michael Laver was 12th after his 578 series.

District play will be this Thursday and Friday at Interstate Lanes in Rossford.

BOYS DIVISION II SECTIONALS

TEAM SCORES (*Indicates District Qualifier): *1. Liberty Center 4,398; *2. Napoleon 4,066; *3. Ottawa-Glandorf 3,983; 4. Wauseon 3,769; 5. Tinora 2,728; 6. Patrick Henry 2,508; 7. Delta 2,493; 8. Bryan 2,275; 9. Lincolnview 2,306; 10. Swanton 2,258; 11. Evergreen 2,249

INDIVIDUAL DISTRICT QUALIFIERS: 2. Brody Waugh (Delta) 666; 7. Ryan Marks (Wauseon) 617

Nate can be reached at sports@thevillagereporter.com

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.