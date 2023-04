Bryan Welcomes Opening Of Cove: Interiors + Salon

RIBBON CUTTING … Pictured are: Dan Yahraus (Executive Director of the Bryan Chamber of Commerce), Lacey Adams (Co-Owner & Head Stylist), Ben Adams (Co-Owner), Hailey Bostater (Lead Stylist), Mary Lozowski (Bryan Chamber Board Member), and Carrie Schlade (Mayor of Bryan). (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Anna Wozniak

April 14, 2023 saw another ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Bryan. Cove: Interiors + Salon, located at 122 S. Lynn Street, serves a dual purpose, boasting both hair salon services and home goods.

The Cove will be open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features online booking.

