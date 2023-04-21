Bryan BPA & Council Hold Joint Meeting To Hire New Clerk / Treasurer

NEW HIRE … Newly hired Clerk / Treasurer John Lehner shown receiving the 2016 Ohio Auditor of State Award, presented by Anne Spence, who was representing Josh Mandel’s Office. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Bryan Board of Public Affairs began their April 18, 2023 meeting at 5 p.m. with the pledge of allegiance. Present were Chair Dick Long, Vice Chair Jim Salsbury, Annette Schreiner, Karen Ford, Tom Sprow and Mayor Carrie Schlade.

The March 21, 2023 meeting minutes were approved before the board approved the treasurer’s report as presented.