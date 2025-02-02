Bryan Woman Loses Life in Butler Crash; Two Indiana Residents Injured

PRESS RELEASE – A tragic two-vehicle collision occurred at the crossroads of S.R. 1 and C.R. 40, south of Butler, Indiana, on Saturday afternoon around 3:10 p.m., resulting in the death of a woman from Bryan, Ohio, and injuring two Indiana residents, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Tara Humphrey, 54, lost her life due to injuries sustained in the crash, as reported by law enforcement.

The incident involved Humphrey driving a 2012 Nissan Rogue eastbound on C.R. 40. She reportedly did not yield at the stop sign, leading her vehicle into the path of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, operated by Brooke Zeller, 46, from Harlan, Indiana.

Authorities stated that Humphrey had to be extricated from her vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.

Zeller sustained abrasions to her wrist, while her passenger, Kimberly Kirkwood, 49, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, experienced mild chest pain. Both Zeller and Kirkwood received medical attention at the scene and were subsequently released.

The response to the accident included assistance from the Indiana State Police, Butler Police, Butler and Concord Township fire departments, Parkview EMS, Tony’s Towing, Brent’s Towing, and DeKalb County Central Communications.