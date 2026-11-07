Bryan Woman Seriously Injured In Head-On Crash On US 20 In Fulton County

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on November 6, 2026, at approximately 11:04 p.m. The crash occurred on US 20 near milepost 11 in Chesterfield Township, Fulton County.

Joy E. Herman, age 41, of Bryan, Ohio, was driving a 2014 Buick Enclave eastbound on US 20. Jesus Castillo, age 65, of Sterling, Illinois, was driving a 2018 Freightliner westbound on US 20. Ms. Herman traveled left of center and was struck head on by Mr. Castillo.

Ms. Herman was transported by Mercy Health Life Flight to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries. Mr. Castillo was transported by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center with minor injuries. US 20 was closed for approximately four hours but has since been reopened. The traffic crash remains under investigation.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County EMS, Morenci Fire Department, Mercy Life Flight and KK Collision.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to wear their safety belts and not drive distracted.

— Press Release

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