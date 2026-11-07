Archbold Rotary Hears From State Golf Champion Grady Short & Health Center Foundation

ARCHBOLD ROTARY PROGRAMS … Rotarian Kirk Weldy (left) arranged for Archbold golfer Grady Short to talk about his Division 2 state golf championship. Grady is Archbold’s first-ever state champion in golf. Next fall, he will attend Cedarville University to play golf. The regular program was presented by Jana Raabe, director of the Fulton County Health Center Foundation. Her presentation was arranged by Rotarian Jordan Lemley (right).

The Fulton County Health Center Foundation has only been in operation for three years, but it has already raised funds to make a significant impact to expand and improve the hospital’s cardio-vascular services.

Jana Raabe, the Foundation’s director, recently told Archbold Rotarians that donations to the Fulton County Health Center Foundation have initially focused on heart health services. Specifically, it was able to help support the creation of cath labs at the hospital.

In the past, patients experiencing a heart attack who needed a stent to open an artery needed to be transferred to another hospital, Raabe explained. Now, that procedure can be done immediately at Fulton County Health Center.

The Foundation also plans to assist with the purchase of a cardiac ultrasound system, she said.

Donations to the foundation can be made in several ways.

Two annual fund-raising events are held. A golf outing usually raises about $48,000 and a 5K run generates heart health awareness as well as funds to support the hospital’s needs.

Donations can also be made directly to the Foundation by individuals, organizations and corporations. Raabe added there are various giving recognition levels.

“We live where we live for a reason,” Raabe said. “It’s nice to have high quality health care near where we choose to live.” And, the Fulton County Health Center Foundation provides a way for the community to support its health system.

For more information about the Foundation, visit its website: www.fchcfoundation.org.

— Information Provided

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