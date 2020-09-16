Bryan’s Defense Carries Bears To 14-3 Win Over Delta

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

GOING DEEP … Bryan senior quarterback Ethan Wasson airs out a pass in the second half of the Golden Bears 14-3 win over Delta.

Bryan 14 Delta 3

DELTA –Bryan leaned on their defense and they responded with three interceptions, all coming from Jaylin Damron, to pull out a 14-3 NWOAL win. The Panthers took advantage of an early Bryan miscue and were able to convert it into a 31-yard field goal from Austin Kohlhofer to take a 3-0 lead.

The Bryan offense turned in the biggest play from either team’s offense in the second quarter when Ethan Wasson went 84-yards for a touchdown to Caleb Kepler to put the Golden Bears ahead 7-3. That remained the score until the fourth quarter when Damron stepped in front of a pass by Delta quarterback James Ruple and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown to seal the win.

Wasson ended the game 8/19 for 117 yards, one touchdown, one interception and Kepler finished with three catches for 90 yards. Josh Tresnan-Reighard led the Delta attack with 55 yards rushing on 20 attempts and Ruple was 6/14 passing for 59 yards and two interceptions.

Delta (1-1, 1-1) will be on the road this week at Archbold (2-0, 2-0) while Bryan (1-1, 1-1) will return to Golden Bear Stadium to host Patrick Henry (2-0, 2-0).

SCORE BY QUARTER

Bryan 0 7 0 7 14

Delta 0 3 0 0 3