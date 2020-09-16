Edgerton Falls To Tinora 24-0 In GMC Contest

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

ONE ON ONE …Craig Blue tries to make a move against Max Grube of Tinora in the second half of a 24-0 loss to the Rams. VIEW 246 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

Tinora 24 Edgerton 0

EDGERTON – Tinora rushed for 157 yards and passed for 117 as they picked up a 24-0 win in their season opener. The Rams scored all their touchdowns via the run with one in the first quarter and two more in the second quarter in building a 24-0 advantage at halftime.

Corey Everetts led the Edgerton passing game by going 11/21 for 94 yards and Gannon Ripke had 50 yards rushing along with four catches for 49 yards.

Edgerton (0-2, 0-2) will try to get in the win column when they host Antwerp (0-2, 0-1) this Friday.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Tinora 10 14 0 0 24

Edgerton 0 0 0 0 0