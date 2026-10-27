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Bryan’s Jozie Cordy Reaches 1,000th Career Assist

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Bryan sophomore Jozie Cordy reached her 1,000th career assist on Thursday, Oct. 8, in a non-league home match against Miller City. Cordy now has 1,044 career assists, after setting Bryan’s single-season school record with 655 assists last season as a freshman. See the full page below.

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