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Stryker Senior Aubrey Clemens Records 1,000th Career Kill

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Stryker senior Aubrey Clemens recorded her 1,000th career kill on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in a Buckeye Border Conference match at Edon, finishing with 25 kills against the Bombers. She is the first player in head coach Ally Meade’s eight-year tenure to reach the milestone and entered the postseason with 1,013 career kills. See the full page below.

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