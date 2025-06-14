Bryan’s Park With The Police Event Brings A Day Of Family Fun & Learning

SERVING WITH SMILES … Two officers of the Montpelier Police Department stand ready to share knowledge with local youth.

DUNK AN OFFICER… The dunk tank gave children an opportunity to try and dunk a police officer!

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

RAFFLE PRIZES … Several children had the chance to bring home a bicycle if their ticket won in the raffle.

By: Breana Reliford

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publish...