Bryan’s Saint Patrick School Honors 21 For Living ‘Better Together’

FOUNDATIONS OF FAITH… Saint Patrick Catholic School in Bryan recognized its September Foundations of Faith Award recipients at the Spirit Assembly. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

Saint Patrick Catholic School in Bryan recognized its Foundations of Faith Award recipients at the school’s September Spirit Assembly, according to Principal Tracy Koenig.

This month’s theme was “Better Together,” teaching students they are created to work together to make the world a better place.

Pictured, front row, from left: Hunter Hug, Kasen Prowant, Reed Schilling, Oliver Grime, Lila Hill, Hazel Schafer, Maverick Gansmiller, Tatum Mohre, Ainsley Morr, Quinn Jones and Kaitlyn Killian.

Back row, from left: Scarlett Dell, Christian Sam, Sheniah Miller, Emilyn Ernsberger, Karina Rodriguez, Janeesa Boselli, Briella Jinks, Pierce Keesbury, Owen Meeks and Naya Rodriguez.