Taine Club Opens New Year With Tribute To Renee Isaac

TAINE CLUB MEMBERS… Front row, from left, Georgetta Kuhman, Alice Miller and Jackie Boyd. Standing, from left, Helene Moog, Vicki Rathbun, Carol Nowak, Sue Compo, Karen Babb and Karen Deemer. Not pictured: Cheryl Chapman, Jodi LaMantia and Linda Mseis. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

Taine Club kicked off another year of reading, learning and fellowship with a luncheon at the Wesley United Methodist Church Lounge.

Officers for the new year are president Sue Compo, vice president Karen Deemer, secretary Georgetta Kuhman and treasurer Helene Moog. After a picnic lunch planned by the officers, reports were shared during the business meeting led by Compo.

Members took time to honor long-time member the late Renee Isaac, who gave much of her time, energy and resources to Taine Club and to the community.

Vice President Deemer announced the theme for the new year is “One World, Many Stories.” Learning about other cultures fosters new understandings and makes members stronger because they are diverse, she said. The club’s All-Read selection is “Anxious People” by Swedish author Fredrik Backman. Deemer will lead the discussion at the next meeting, Monday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m.

All Taine Club meetings this year will be held at the Wesley United Methodist Church Lounge.

Submitted by Georgetta Hartman Kuhman.