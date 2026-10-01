Roger Frazier: Wauseon Woodworker Who Builds For Sara’s Garden

ROGER FRAZIER… The Wauseon resident is this month’s Senior Spotlight at the Fulton County Senior Center. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

Roger Frazier of Wauseon is this month’s Senior Spotlight at the Fulton County Senior Center, according to the center’s October newsletter.

Frazier has been attending the Wauseon center for just over a year. “I live alone and really don’t like to cook. I appreciate the convenience of coming here and having lunch. I especially look forward to the hamloaf. I knew quite a few people here and have made new friends too,” he said. “When I’m not at the senior center, I like to stay active and work in my shop.”

Frazier used his woodworking skills to build several wooden devices for pediatric physical therapy at Sara’s Garden, including adjustable stools, rehabilitation wall bars and wooden skid-walkers. Sara’s Garden is a non-profit organization that specializes in autism intervention, conductive education, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, occupational therapy, sensory integration and speech-language pathology services.

Frazier taught for a total of 35 years, 32 of them in industrial technology at Wauseon High School. He also coached the WHS freshman football team for more than two decades.

A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Frazier credits his high school counselor with encouraging him to pursue a college degree. He enjoys spending time with family and rooting for the Falcons and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Frazier has two sons, a daughter, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with a third on the way.