Bryan’s St. Patrick Catholic School To Host Free Throw Championship

PRESS RELEASE – The annual Bryan area Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition will be held Sunday January 18, 2026, in the gymnasium at St. Patrick Catholic School.

Registration at the door will begin at 12:30 p.m. with competition starting at 1:00 p.m. The contest is open to any girl or boy ages 9-14 as of January 1, 2026. Parental permission is required.

Winners in each age group will advance to the district competition to be held in February of 2026 at the Edgerton High School. Questions can be directed to: Dave Lamore (419-236-4407).