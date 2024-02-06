Bulldog Best Winners For January At Edgerton Elementary

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERJANUARY RECIPEINTS … Edgerton Elementary recently selected the January Bulldog Best winners. The character trait for the month was “Kindness”. Front Row: Darold Drumm, Aebree Ames, Eliza DeGroff, Lillian Rinell, Everett Riehle, Micheal Kellogg, Eli Moser, Henley Hartman. Back Row- Emily Smith, Valaina Entenman, Brady Batt, Abigail Krill, Ayvah Wolfe, Makynlee Kurtz, Ella Blakely, Alexander Engelberth, Brayden Bowsher, Rylan Balogh. Oliver Wolfrum Kashton Ziegler Jemma Granger