Buster The Robot Bus Rolls Into St. Mary School In Edgerton

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BUSTER VISITS … Students at St. Mary School meet Buster the School Bus.

Students at St. Mary School recently had an exciting and educational visitor when Buster the School Bus rolled in to teach students about school bus safety.

Buster is a fully animated, remote controlled robotic school bus. The miniature yellow bus features a working stop arm, flashing warning lights, a friendly smiling face, and the ability to move, speak, listen, blink its eyes, and move its mouth.

The students were excited to meet Buster and enjoyed watching him demonstrate his many features. Most importantly, Buster helped students learn valuable safety practices including how to wait safely for a school bus, enter and exit the bus, and behave safely around school buses.

St. Mary School appreciates the Ohio School Safety Center regional trainers for helping our students learn these important lessons in such a fun and memorable way.

— Press Release

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