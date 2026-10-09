Ohio Fire Marshal Reminds Residents Of Fall Burn Ban In Unincorporated Areas

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As cooler temperatures settle in and Ohioans look forward to sitting around bonfires for s’mores, campouts and gatherings, the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal reminds everyone to make fire safety a priority. Taking a few simple precautions can help ensure that we can all enjoy the outdoors safely with family and friends.

Intentionally set fires that escape control remain the leading cause of wildfires in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The Ohio Emergency Management Agency reports that an average of 800 wildfires burn between 4,000 and 5,000 acres of forest and grassland each year within ODNR’s forest fire protection district.

Over the last two years in Ohio, there have been over 12,000 incidents related to unauthorized burns to which fire departments across the state have responded, including recreational outdoor fires. In total, these incidents have resulted in over $52,000 in property damage throughout the state.

“Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility,” said Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “When we each take steps to prevent accidents, we make it possible for all Ohioans to safely enjoy time outdoors with family and friends throughout the fall season.”

Before lighting any fire outdoors, whether a campfire or a backyard bonfire, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends contacting your local fire department to learn about any open-burning requirements and restrictions that may be in place in your community. These provisions can vary from place to place.

Ohioans planning to conduct open burning should familiarize themselves with local rules and regulations, including the state’s burn ban that exists in October and November. Ohio law dictates that outdoor burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November. ODNR encourages anyone burning to take protective actions and be safe, even outside of the restricted hours.

Burning is restricted in the fall due to the abundance of dry grass, weeds, and leaves on the ground. Gusty winds and low humidity can make a seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control.

“It doesn’t take much for a debris fire to escape and become a wildfire, especially when conditions are dry,” said ODNR Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser. “Following Ohio’s burning regulations and taking a few basic safety precautions can help protect your property, your neighbors, and Ohio’s forests.”

With that in mind, here are some additional safety tips:

Use only designated fire rings or pits.

Make sure fires are set up at least 25 feet away from any structure.

Remove any flammable materials from the area around the fire.

Keep campfires away from steep slopes, overhanging branches, and dry leaves or grass. Remove any debris like leaves before lighting a fire.

Never leave a campfire unattended; fully extinguish it before leaving or turning in for the night.

Keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby for quick action, if needed.

Never let children or pets play or stand too close to the fire.

Similarly, individuals planning to grill while camping or enjoying the outdoors should follow the following safety guidelines.

Position all grills at least three feet away from homes, garages, deck railings, and low-hanging limbs. Do not grill in covered or enclosed areas where heat and flames can become trapped. According to the NFPA, gas grills are involved in more than 9,200 home fires every year, and nearly one-quarter of grill structure fires start on an exterior balcony or open porch.

Always inspect the grill and fuel lines before lighting it, looking for cracks, leaks or loose connections. For propane grills, make sure tanks are properly filled and attached securely.

Clear out grease buildup and remove debris like leaves or nests before lighting the grill.

Never leave a grill unattended and make sure to keep children and pets at least three feet away from the cooking area. In roughly 20% of fires, the grill has not been cleaned.

Make sure to keep a fire extinguisher or water source nearby. If using a gas grill, know where and how to quickly shut off the fuel supply, if necessary.

For charcoal grills, allow all coals to completely cool before disposing of them in a metal container.

You can learn more about Ohio’s outdoor fire laws at com.ohio.gov/OutdoorBurningRules.

The Division of State Fire Marshal is part of the Ohio Department of Commerce. The department is Ohio’s chief regulatory agency, focused on promoting prosperity and protecting what matters most to Ohioans. We ensure businesses follow the laws that help them create jobs and keep Ohioans safe. To learn more about what we do, visit our website at com.ohio.gov.

— Press Release

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