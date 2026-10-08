Close Menu
Thursday, October 8
Login
News

WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Council Presented With Citywide Cat Registration Idea & Questions On Zoning Restrictions

By No Comments7 Mins Read

The Wauseon City Council held its meeting on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. A pinning and swearing-in ceremony for firefighter Tim Miller took place before the meeting, which began at 5 p.m. with a live-streaming notice, the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence before moving to hear public comments.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts