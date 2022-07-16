Caleb Brinegar Takes Over As Archbold Rotary President For 2022-23

Facebook

CHANGING OF THE GUARD … Out-going president of the Archbold Rotary Club Luther Gautsche (right) handed over the gavel to the new president Caleb Brinegar last month at the club’s annual “Changing of the Guard” social meeting, which was held at the speak easy and theater on Sauder Village’s 1920s Main Street. On July 1, the start of the 2022-23 Rotary year, Brinegar became Archbold Rotary’s 67th president. During Gautsche’s year as president, the clubcha donated $22,151 to a variety of community, school and international projects and programs. The club currently has 55 active members and three honorary members. For more information about the club and Rotary, visit its website: www.archboldrotary.org. (PHOTO PROVIDED)