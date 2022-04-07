Carolyn Kinney (1943-2022)

Facebook

Carolyn Jean (Ord) Kinney, age 78, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 03, 2022 at the Lakes of Monclova, Maumee, Ohio.

She was born November 21, 1943 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to the late George D. and Marjorie (Cronin) Ord.

She married Richard “Dick” Kinney on June 15, 1963 and he survives.

Carolyn was employed with McCord Corporation for 20 years and also worked with the People’s State Bank and Sauder Manufacturing.

She and her husband Dick enjoyed traveling and their adventures included, Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Germany, Denmark, Russia and Alaska.

Carolyn was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Wauseon, Ohio.

Survivors include, her loving husband, Dick Kinney, of Wauseon, Ohio, her son, Rod Kinney, of Maumee, Ohio, her two brothers, George (Norine) Ord, Las Vegas, Nevada and Dennis (Ellen) Ord, of Greenville, Ohio. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronnie Ord.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Kinney family, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 09, 2022 in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Pastor Mark Vincent will officiate. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Funeral luncheon will follow the interment services at Christ United Methodist Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Shriners Children’s Hospitals.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes, Wauseon, Ohio. www.grisierfh.com

