Malinda Maltman (1943 – 2026)

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(Long-Time Resident Of Wauseon)

Malinda Sue Maltman (née Saunders), lovingly known as Sue, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2026, in Westerville, Ohio, at the age of 82. Born on Dec. 6, 1943, in Rogers, Arkansas, she was the oldest child of Alta Joe (Brown) and Herbert Saunders.

Sue married her husband, Philip Maltman, in 1981. Together, they shared many adventures and good times until his death in 1988. Sue’s life was one of service, compassion, and unwavering faith. She was the kindest person and always put others first.

She graduated from Flower Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio, where she not only learned how to be a nurse but also formed lifelong friendships that she treasured deeply.

Her nursing school friends were like family, and many of them still met for lunch once a month. Following her graduation, Sue served her country stateside as an Army nurse during the Vietnam War. Her dedication to caring for others continued throughout her career, which spanned over four decades.

Much of her professional life was spent as a nursing manager on the medical teaching unit at The Toledo Hospital. In the later years of her career, she brought her expertise and empathy to the stress unit in Wauseon, Ohio, where she worked as a psychiatric nurse.

Family was everything to Sue, and her favorite activity was spending time with them. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Mike) Radecki and Lori (Eric) Aronson; stepchildren Michael (Brenda) Charney and Ruth Pauwels. Lovingly known as Grandma Sue, she treasured her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Mary Jo Harbour, brothers Lee Saunders (Laura) and Charles Saunders, and many close friends, nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband Philip Maltman, parents Alta Joe and Herbert Saunders, and her sisters Sharon Upperco and Nancy Saunders.

Sue’s kind, caring, and generous spirit touched everyone who knew her. Her strong faith guided her throughout life, and she remained active in congregations wherever she lived.

Her legacy of love and devotion will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. She truly was a gem of a person.

The family would like to thank COPC Physician Group and Luminary Hospice for providing excellent medical care to Sue in the last year of her life.

A memorial service to celebrate Sue’s life will be held on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Road, Westerville, Ohio, with Reverend Susan Langner presiding. The family will welcome visitors during calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sue’s name can be made to the memorial fund at Westerville Community United Church of Christ or a charitable organization of your choice.

If choosing to donate to the church, please use this link and write Sue Maltman in the memo line: https://ppay.co/RoAvD2prQXY.