Celebrate Fall With Family Fun At Sauder Village This September

PRESS RELEASE – Sauder Village is welcoming the fall season with a full lineup of engaging events and experiences this September, including creative classes, outdoor excursions, sweet treats and more.

Families are invited to step back in time during Homeschool Days on Sept. 3 and 25. These special days offer homeschool families the opportunity to explore the Historic Village through a variety of hands-on activities, including a spelling bee, cooking demonstrations and games from the past. Homeschool families receive a discounted rate of $14 per adult, $10 per student on these days.

Another highlight this fall is Explore the Crafts on Sept. 13, where guests can immerse themselves in traditional crafts and skills.

Visitors will enjoy live demonstrations in fiber arts like weaving, spinning and embroidery and will have a chance to try out creative activities that spark curiosity and may even lead to a new hobby.

“Explore the Crafts is the perfect opportunity to get hands-on and try out a historic craft for yourself, from making mini brooms, to candle dipping and much more,” said Sarah Rupp, Visitor Experience and Evaluation Manager. “Spend a day outside on a beautiful September Saturday and get those creative juices flowing!”

Also on Sept. 13, sweet tooths won’t want to miss National Cream Filled Donut Day at the Doughbox Bakery. With a variety of unique flavors to choose from and $1 off every dozen purchased, it’s sure to be a delicious day.

The celebration includes fun family activities like games and giveaways. The bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the drive-thru opening at 6:30 a.m.

Creative minds can also enjoy several craft classes throughout the month, including a flower arrangement workshop using locally grown blooms led by Cara Rufenacht of Clayfield Farms in Archbold.

Participants will design their own mason jar bouquet to take home. Other classes during the month include cross-stitch and embroidery classes on Sept. 25, perfect for beginners.

September is also a great time to enjoy the beauty of autumn at the Sauder Village Campground. Homeschool families can take part in a three-night family camping getaway from Sept. 2–4, packed with fun and fellowship.

Seniors aged 60 and older are invited to register for a Senior Fall Getaway, a relaxing five-night retreat running Sept. 14–19.

Rounding out the month is a delicious BBQ Buffet at the Barn Restaurant on Friday, Sept. 26. Guests can enjoy a buffet featuring pulled pork, ribs, brisket, beans, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad bar and more. Enjoy with locally sourced craft beer and wine.

For rates, dates, hours, event registration, memberships and more, visit saudervillage.org, or call 1.800.590.9755.