Barn Contest To Be Showcased At Williams County Fair

PRESS RELEASE – The Williams Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) invites you to stop by and see us at the Williams County Fair September 6-13 in the Gillette Building. So many things to see and learn about!

This year for the popular barn contest, we will be showcasing ALL the barns that have participated in the Barn Contest since it started in 2003. Back in 2003 Jennifer Smeltzer, then District Technician, had a wonderful idea of adding a Barn Contest and showcasing the special and unique barns of Williams County at the Williams County Fair.

Now 21 years later, 110 barns have been showcased. All years will be represented except for 2020 when there was no fair due to COVID-19. So, this year we hope you have fun reminiscing and looking at all these wonderful barns – some of which are no longer standing.

The barns will include the owner’s name at the time it was showcased at the fair and township. We would like you to fill in any fun facts or updates about the showcased barns.

We would also like everyone to vote for their favorite barn from all that have been displayed during 2003-2024. If you have or know of a barn which has not been showcased, please let us know so we can add it to future barn contests.

Posters from the 2025 K-12th grade “Home is Where the Habitat Is” poster contest will also be on display – see the artwork and messages from our very own Williams County children.

There will be fun activities on Kid’s Day and recipes and information from the Pork Producers, Beef Producers, and Dairy Association, along with displays from the Williams SWCD, Ohio Division of Wildlife, Ohio Division of Forestry, Recycling Program information from the Williams County Health Department, Ohio Farm Bureau, and the ODNR-H2Ohio Wetland Program.

For more information contact Anne Marie Michaels at the Williams SWCD at 419-636-9395.