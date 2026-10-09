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CENTER TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Approve Spot Paving Work On County Road 10

By No Comments3 Mins Read

The Center Township Trustees met in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. in the township building.

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