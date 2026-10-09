Close Menu
Thursday, October 8
Login
News

Wauseon Firefighter-Paramedic Timothy Miller Sworn In During Pinning Ceremony

By No Comments2 Mins Read

The Wauseon Fire Department officially welcomed paramedic/firefighter Timothy Miller to its full-time ranks during a pinning ceremony held Monday afternoon, Oct. 5, in Wauseon City Council chambers.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts