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CENTER TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Discuss Security Camera Use In Compost Drop-Off Area

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Center Township Trustees met in regular session Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. Trustees present were Matthew Grube, Ryan Muehlfeld and Julie Davis. Fiscal Officer Terry Collins, Road Supervisor Sheila McGill and Zoning Inspector Todd Burkholder were also present.

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