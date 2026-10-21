Ruth M. Kot (1949 – 2026)

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Ruth May Kot, age 76, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on October 17, 2026, at Evergreen Manor Health Center in Montpelier. Ruth was born on December 14, 1949, in Standish, Michigan, to Robert Edward and Mary Emma (Ellison) Watson. She graduated from Woodward High School in Toledo, Ohio, in 1968. On January 10, 1975, she married Eugene Kot in Toledo. He preceded her in death. Ruth worked in a nursing home for a short time but spent much of her life as a homemaker, caring for her family. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life, especially her love of birds and the companionship of her beloved orange tabby cat, Ivan.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Kot; her daughters, Susan Ream and Joy Beth Martinies; her brother, Richard Watson; and her son-in-law, George Ream.

She is survived by her grandchildren; her brother, Robert D. Watson of Toledo; her sister, Irene Hittman of Pioneer, Ohio; and other loving family members.

In keeping with Ruth’s wishes, memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Condolences for the family can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com