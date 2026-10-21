Seventeen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

Press Release – The Williams County Third Term Grand Jury met Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, and returned indictments against 17 defendants on 150 counts, according to the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office. The grand jury reported it examined more than seven witnesses during its one-day session.

-WILLIAM A. BROWNING JR., age 33, of 100 Allen St., Bryan, was indicted on one count of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; one count of failure to stop after an accident, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, a first-degree misdemeanor. 26CR111.

-ANDREW T. LAYNE, age 46, of 10797 CR-G, Bryan, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. 26CR112.

-KEYAUN K. WRIGHT-LINDSEY, age 25, listed as homeless, was indicted on one count of assault, a fifth-degree felony. 26CR114.

-SHANE M.J. INGLE, age 41, of 638 Lodge Ave., Toledo, was indicted on two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, both third-degree felonies; one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. 26CR124.

-JESUSA M. ALMARAZ, age 29, listed as homeless, was indicted on two counts of theft, both fifth-degree felonies. 26CR120.

-ALAN J. DEETZ, age 39, listed as homeless, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony. 26CR115.

-DEREK R. APGER, age 36, of 202 Gardner St., Fayette, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony; one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of menacing by stalking, both fourth-degree felonies. 26CR116.

-RICHARD S. PARSONS, age 29, of 1033 Riverside Ave., Defiance, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. 26CR109.

-TREVOR L. LAYMAN, age 31, of 16636 CR-A, Bryan, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of failure to reinstate a license, an unclassified misdemeanor. 26CR108.

-JOHNITHIN D. WESTON, age 22, listed as homeless, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a second-degree felony; one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony. Each felonious assault count carries a three-year firearm specification, a notice of prior conviction specification and a specification for forfeiture of a weapon. The discharge of a firearm count carries a three-year firearm specification. 26CR121.

-MONICA L. LEYO, age 40, of 13220 Nancy St., Apt. 3, Paulding, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. 26CR122.

-ZANE J. RIDENHOUR, age 27, of 508 S. State St., Pioneer, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies. 26CR123.

-JARED RA MAY, age 30, listed as homeless, was indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. 26CR117.

-JEREMY D. HARTMAN, age 37, of 923 Oakwood Ave., Bryan, was indicted on one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; one count of forgery, a fourth-degree felony; one count of tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and two counts of falsification, both first-degree misdemeanors. 26CR097.

-TAILOR J.B. DELONG, age 37, listed as homeless, was indicted on three counts of aggravated arson, all first-degree felonies; one count of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony; one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony. 26CR119.

-BRYAN W. SHORT, age 49, of 253 Varsity Square, Bowling Green, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. 26CR118.

-ISAIAH M. CANALES, age 24, of 102 Oak Meadows Dr., Bryan, was indicted on 104 counts: nine counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and 90 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, all second-degree felonies; one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of attempted tampering with evidence, both fourth-degree felonies; and two counts of tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies. 26CR113.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.