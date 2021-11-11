Cherry Street Mission Ministries In Toledo Holding Special Thanksgiving Events

November 9, 2021- TOLEDO (Ohio) – For nearly 75 years, Cherry Street Mission Ministries has served individuals who are hungry and experiencing homelessness in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

Community members come to Cherry Street who need a bed, safety and maybe a special meal this holiday season. Community members come to Cherry Street who are Hungry: Hungry for Change, Hungry for a Career, Hungry for Success, Hungry for Direction. Working together we can address the needs of those who are hungry and together we can start Feeding Futures.

Upcoming Thanksgiving Events:

9.21 – 12.31.21 Volunteer sign up for Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons

1.21 – Registration open for Dave’s Running Shop Turkey Chase https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Toledo/DavesTurkeyChase5kRunWalk

Thursday, 11.25.21, 7:00 am to 8:00 am – Autumn themed breakfast at Mac Street Café

Thursday, 11.25.21 @ 9:00 am Turkey Chase Thanksgiving Tradition begins. Proceeds to benefit Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

Thursday, 11.25.21, 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm – Lunch catered by Real Seafood, served restaurant-style by Chick-Fil-A staff

Thursday, 11.25.21, 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Southern inspired dinner at Mac Street Café

FOOD DONATIONS

Food donations and meal supplies can be dropped off at 1501 Monroe Street, off 16th Street at the Life Revitalization Center building Monday through Friday from 9 am to 12 pm.

If you need to drop off outside of these hours or have questions concerning donations, please contact Kary Jo Gribble at 419.214.3321.

Monetary donations can be mailed to: Cherry Street Mission Ministries, PO Box 9100, Toledo, OH 43697-9100 or you can donate online at www.cherrystreetmission.org .

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Volunteers will be needed throughout the day to make it a special day for all. The community can make an impact on those living in poverty by donating toward the meals and volunteering their time. For more information on volunteering contact Hallie at volunteer@cherrystreetmission.org or at 419.214.3419.

BREAKFAST AT MAC STREET CAFÉ – 7:00 am to 8:30 am

Thursday, November 25, 2021 – 1501 Monroe St. Toledo, OH 43604

Located within the Life Revitalization Center, Mac Street Café will be serving pumpkin spice pancakes with syrup and cranberry glaze, muffins, scrambled eggs, sausage links, maple chicken and fruit salad. Meals and celebrations are available to all Cherry Street guests.

LUNCH CATERED BY THE REAL SEAFOOD COMPANY – 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm

Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Mac Street Café, 1501 Monroe St. Toledo, OH 43604

Lunch will be served in the Mac Street Café in the Life Revitalization Center. Live music will be played, and lunch will be served restaurant-style by Chick-Fil-A staff and volunteers. Meals and celebrations are available to all Cherry Street guests.