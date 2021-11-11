Thomas Burkhart (1942-2021)

Thomas M. Burkhart, 79 of Montpelier passed away Tuesday evening at Hillside Country Living in Bryan. He was born on September 3, 1942 in Hudson, Michigan to Virgil S. and Bertha E. (Geren) Burkhart.

In 1960, Tom graduated from North Central High School in Pioneer and several years later on September 7, 1963, he married Carolyn M. Fish in Hudson, Michigan.

Tom has been a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier and was a 4th degree member in the Knights of Columbus at the church. He was also a member of the Montpelier Eagles and Montpelier Moose.

Tom was a lifelong Bridgewater Township farmer as well as the owner and operator of Burkhart Trucking for approximately 40 years. He then went to work for Fountain Valley Trucking in Fayette for 13 years.

He was also a former manager at the Holiday Inn in Holiday City. After retirement Tom and Carolyn enjoyed spending the winters in Winter Haven, Florida.

Tom is survived by his wife Carolyn of 58 years, four daughters; Melinda (Marc) Robinson of Wauseon, Melody (Alex) Siebenaler of Woodville, Ohio, Melissa (Timothy) Whitney of Edon and Thomasina (Terry) Zuver of Pioneer; nine grandchildren, Mallory (Aaron) Webster, Tawney Young, Caleb Siebenaler, Floyd Young, Zac Robinson, Brady (Keeley) Zuver, Jacob Siebenaler, Brock Zuver, and Trey Whitney; one great granddaughter Paisley and one on the way and a sister Linda (Roger) Burris of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers Donald, David and Paul Burkhart.

Visitation hours for Tom will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 4pm-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier with a scripture service to be conducted at 8pm. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier with Father Fred Duschl to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to CHP Hospice or Hillside Country Living Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com