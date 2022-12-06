Chief Scott Blue Celebrates Fifty Years With Edgerton Fire Department

FAMILY … A proud family is pictured with Edgerton Fire Chief, Scott Blue, and his celebration cake, as he was honored for his fifty faithful years on the department. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

By: Lindsay Phillips

Just a few characteristics that define a great firefighter are someone who has compassion, honor, accountability, commitment, and respect.

All these characteristics and then some, can be seen in the Village of Edgerton’s Fire Chief Scott Blue.