Stryker Water Tower Progress Continues

FRESH PAINT … A large Blood Blue Panther was painted on the updated Stryker Water Tower in support of the Stryker school colors. The tower was painted during the second week of November by M. W. Cole Construction. (PHOTO BY WILLIAMS AERIAL MEDIA)

By: Lindsay Phillips

The Village of Stryker has seen numerous changes on their water tower over the past two months.

Upgrades on the tower began September 7 and are projected to take a few more weeks.