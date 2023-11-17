Christmas At The Cabin Scheduled For December 8 & 9 At Fulton County Fairgrounds

Wauseon, OH – The Museum of Fulton County will ring in the holiday season with the popular Christmas at the Cabin event at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

On Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9, families can enjoy hands-on activities, holiday treats, meet Santa, and so much more during this event in Wauseon.

“The third annual Christmas at the Cabin event is a wonderful way for families to create special memories together,” shared Judy Warncke, Museum of Fulton County.

“For only $15.00 per car, families can visit the cabin, blacksmith shop and Junior Fair Building where you will find Fulton County employers and organizations offering fun activities for all ages to enjoy!”

Families can gather in the historic Canfield Cabin to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and stop by the Reighard Blacksmith Shop to watch the blacksmith working at the forge. There will be fun, hands-on activities and crafts in the Junior Fair Building as well as a holiday light display, free popcorn and hot chocolate, and even a chance to meet the Grinch!

Christmas at the Cabin event hours are from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8 and from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9. Reservations are not required for this holiday event and admission is only $15.00 per car.

Christmas at the Cabin is presented annually by the Museum of Fulton County in partnership with OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County, Fulton County Visitors Bureau, Worthington Steel, NorthStar BlueScope, Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, and many other community organizations.

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

To learn more about Christmas at the Cabin, museum memberships, special events, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org. Additional information is also available on the Museum Facebook and Instagram pages.