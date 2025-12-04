Christmas At The Cabin Set For December 12 & 13 At Fulton County Fairgrounds

PRESS RELEASE – The Museum of Fulton County will ring in the holiday season with the popular Christmas at the Cabin event at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

On Friday, December 12 and Saturday, December 13, families can enjoy hands-on activities, holiday treats, meet Santa, and so much more during this free event in Wauseon.

“The 5th annual Christmas at the Cabin event is a special way for families to create holiday memories together,” shared Chris Beck, event coordinator.

“This annual event is free of charge thanks to our generous sponsors. Families can visit the cabin, blacksmith shop, and Junior Fair Building where you will find Fulton County employers/organizations with fun activities for all ages to enjoy!”

Families can gather in the historic Canfield Cabin to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and stop by the Reighard Blacksmith Shop to watch the blacksmith working at the forge.

There will be fun, hands-on activities, crafts, popcorn and hot chocolate at the Elf Workshop located in the Junior Fair Building and even a petting zoo for families to visit (Friday night only).

Guests can also meet the Grinch, the Gingerbread Man, and enjoy breakfast with Buddy the Elf on Saturday morning (free will offering).

Christmas at the Cabin event hours are from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 12 and from 8:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 13.

Christmas at the Cabin is presented annually by the Museum of Fulton County in partnership with OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County, Fulton County Visitors Bureau, Worthington Steel, several other community organizations and businesses.

The Fulton County Museum and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

To learn more about Christmas at the Cabin, museum memberships, special events, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org.

Additional information is also available on the Museum Facebook and Instagram pages.