Pettisville FFA Volunteers At Fulton County Christmas Cheer

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HOLIDAY SEASON … On November 21, seven Pettisville FFA members volunteered at the Fulton County FFA Christmas Cheer event held at ACE Hardware in Wauseon, Ohio. Members advertised with signs, collected donations, and helped with the donation meal to raise money and support towards our local community. Individuals impacted by the event utilize the resources provided to make their holiday season a little brighter. From left to right pictured: Olivia Beck, Ava Genter, Courtney Wiemken and Katie Moore were interviewed on the radio while collecting donations for Christmas Cheer with the Fulton County FFA chapters at Ace Hardware in Wauseon, Ohio.